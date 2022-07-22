"He has to do it by himself" - Erik ten Hag says 25-year-old Manchester United star will not get any special treatment 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Donny van de Beek will have to earn his place in the starting XI, like the other players.

Van de Beek, 25, joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020 for £35 million. However, he has found playing time hard to come by, playing just 50 times across competitions. The Dutchman was loaned out to Everton in January last season but only made seven appearances for them due to injurries.

Post Ten Hag's arrival at United, there's hope Van de Beek would revive his career under his old manager. The duo were together at Ajax, helping the Eredivisie giants to the 2018-19 Champions League semifinals.

However, Ten Hag has said that Van de Beek will have to do the hard yards to make the starting XI at Old Trafford. He told ESPN:

"It's the same for every player; he (Van de Beek) has to do it by himself. Me as a manager and the coaching staff around him can do everything to set the right conditions so he can perform, but in the end the player has to do it by himself."

He added:

"They have to take responsibility for their performance. Donny has the capability. I have seen it, but he has to prove himself."

Ten Hag recently said that Van de Beek's best position is behind the striker. With Bruno Fernandes and new signing Christian Eriksen in the mix, Van de Beek has competition for a starting place.

Donny van de Beek on Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United manager

Donny van de Beek has said that he'll need to prove himself to his former manager to make the Manchester United starting XI. He also spoke about how Ten Hag is a great manager but the players will have to take responsibility as well.

Van de Beek said:

"He's still the same; he will not change as a manager. I see a lot of the same things as at Ajax; I think he can help the team a lot. Of course, it's important you have a good manager, but in the end, the players have to do it. We work hard every day, sometimes twice a day, we're making steps, but we're not there yet."

He also spoke about his favoured position on the field:

"I can play as a 10, but also an eight. One of my strengths is to come in the box, make a goal or give an assist, but I like to be on the ball as well. I have to play where the team needs me."

With the FIFA World Cup just a few months away, Van de Beek will hope to revive his Manchester United career to get back into the Netherlands team.

