“He was huge” – Olivier Giroud reveals “important” Chelsea star key to Thomas Tuchel’s winning philosophy last season

Olivier Giroud has stated Chelsea star Timo Werner is a force to be reckoned with when he’s playing alongside Mason Mount, along with fellow German Kai Havertz.

Here's what he said on the subject:

"I think Timo is a great striker and he played a huge part in our success last year. The problem is people look too much at the statistics when you’re a striker, and if you’re not scoring enough goals, they will always make comments about your game and stuff like that."

He added:

“I know he didn’t score so many goals but, in the Tuchel philosophy, he was huge — so important. He runs all day long and he really, really complemented Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.”

Giroud spent three and a half years at Chelsea before he left for the Italian club this summer.

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

He gave an insight into what it's like to play with some of the Chelsea stars, implying deciding upon a playing XI is going to be an uphill task for Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku, Werner and Mount can do wonders for Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel is still working out combinations

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

There's no doubt Romelu Lukaku is going to start for the Blues if he's fit. Despite not netting as many goals as he would've hoped, Werner's off-the-ball movement has been absolutely magical.

He has allowed players like Mount and Havertz to get into better scoring positions. The German has managed to accomplish this by drawing away defenders because of his movement and agility.

On the flip side, it's safe to say that Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi want to start in the forward positions, too.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner have been pressing machines for Chelsea in the final third of the pitch.

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

The German forward was an integral part of the squad that defeated Manchester City to win the Champions League.

Sadly, he has often looked devoid of creativity, and isn't the most gifted finisher. However, it's safe to assume that he will play an instrumental role in Chelsea's Champions League defense this year.

Timo Werner has also been linked with a move away from Chelsea. Newcastle United are believed to be the frontrunners to sign the German star.

Be that as it may, the striker needs to find some consistency under Thomas Tuchel and it remains to be seen if Mason Mount and Kai Havertz can assist him in the task.

