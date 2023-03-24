"He is immortal in the game of football" - Pundit claims he wouldn't swap Tottenham's Harry Kane even for Barcelona superstar

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O’Hara has heaped praise on England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane, claiming that he would not trade the Englishman even for Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Harry Kane dispatched a cool first-half penalty to help England to a 2-1 win over Italy in their first 2024 European Championship qualifier on Thursday night (March 23). The strike saw Kane take his international goal tally to 54 (in 81 games), becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer.

Ecstatic with Harry Kane’s latest achievement, O’Hara hailed the Tottenham Hotspur man as the greatest English striker in history. On talkSPORT, he said:

“I’ll put it out there; I think he is the greatest striker English football has ever produced.”

O’Hara then backed Kane, who has 204 Premier League goals to his name, to become the division’s all-time top scorer, surpassing Alan Shearer (260 goals).

“He’ll get 70 goals for England. He will break the Premier league record. How can we have any negativity whatsoever towards a man who’s got everything?

“What he’s done lasts forever. He is immortal in the game of football. You are always going to remember Harry Kane for what he achieved for Tottenham, for England and in the Premier League. That, for me, is bigger than a Premier League title. What he has done is unbelievable, and I don’t think we will see it ever again.”

O’Hara further claimed that he would not take Barcelona superstar Lewandowski over Harry Kane, insisting that the Tottenham Hotspur star is undeniably world-class.

“I wouldn’t have Lewandowski over him,” O’Hara added.

“How can you not put him as one of the greatest strikers this country has ever seen? The opinion (that Kane is not world-class) is wrong."

Lewandowski, 34, is widely hailed as one of the best strikers in history. While the Tottenham Hotspur star is still searching for his first league title, the Barcelona ace has 10 to his name. He has also been chosen as The Best FIFA Men’s Player twice and UEFA’s Best Player in Europe once.

Sergio Aguero urges Barcelona president to try to sign Lionel Messi in the summer

Former Manchester City and Barcelona superstar Sergio Aguero has asked Barca president Joan Laporta to make a move for Lionel Messi. Messi sees his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expire in June 2023, and extension talks are yet to bear fruit.

"Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo". Sergio Aguero at @KingsLeague : "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça""I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here"."Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo". Sergio Aguero at @KingsLeague: "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça" 🔵🔴 #FCB"I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here"."Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo". https://t.co/MX6IshlWdo

Amid links to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad and MLS outfit Inter Miami, Aguero has given Barca a 50% chance of bringing Messi back to Camp Nou this summer. Speaking at a Kings League event, Aguero said:

“My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here.

“Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo.”

Meanwhile, 90min has claimed that the Blaugrana are eager to bring Messi back this summer. Laporta has reportedly held positive talks with Messi’s father Jorge, while the player himself has softened his stance on working with the Barca president.

