“He is an important player” – Julian Nagelsmann offers update on Bayern Munich star Mane returning from injury for PSG clash

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann provided an update on Sadio Mane's fitness as they approach their UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mane suffered an injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and he agonizingly missed the tournament in Qatar as a result. The Senegalese has stayed on the sidelines since the resumption of the season as well.

Bayern are currently doing a mid-season training camp in Qatar. While speaking to the media during the camp, Nagelsmann provided an update on Mane's fitness, saying (via Radio France Internationale):

"He (Mane) is an important player. When everything goes well, it could be that he's there against Paris, But we will see.In my mind, I'm not counting on him for the first game against Paris."

Having Mane back in the side for the Round of 16 game against PSG will be a massive boost for Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese joined the team in the summer after an extraordinary stint with Liverpool. Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games for the Reds since his arrival from Southampton. He also won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, among other honors, under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage.

Mane, however, traded Liverpool's reds for the striped reds of Bayern in the summer. Since joining the Bavarians, he has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 23 games.

Bayern, meanwhile, are sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table with 34 points on the board after 15 games. They currently hold a four-point lead over second-placed Freiburg.

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller made a bullish claim ahead of PSG showdown

Bayern Munich's Round of 16 showdown against PSG is one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Forward Thomas Muller made a bullish claim ahead of the game. He opined that not even the superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe will be looking forward to playing against Nagelsmann's side.

He told the media (via AS):

“From my point of view, it is the most exciting football team in the world in offensive terms. When the top three are inspired, it's truly precious to watch them from the outside. But against us, unfortunately, their football art and power will have to take a break."

