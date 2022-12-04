“He has a very important role in the team” – Diego Forlan snubs Kylian Mbappe as he names ‘key player’ for France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Uruguay international Diego Forlan snubbed Kylian Mbappe and named Antoine Griezmann as the key player for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus have reached the last 16 of the tournament as Group D winners and will face Poland next. Mbappe has already netted three times for Didier Deschamps' team.

Forlan, however, believes Griezmann is a more important player for the defending world champions.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner lauded Les Bleus' squad depth, saying:

"Mbappé, (Didier) Deschamps, (Antoine) Griezmann, (Olivier) Giroud... If you add young people like (Eduardo) Camavinga, ouch! That's a lot of quality in one group."

He further heaped praise on Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid attacker has been industrious and creative throughout the course of the tournament. Along with Kylian Mbappe, he is one of the main engines behind the team's attack.

Forlan said of the former Barcelona star:

"I like Griezmann a lot, because he is a player who perfectly connects midfielders with forwards. He has a very important role in the team. For me, he is the key player for France. Even if people don't see the Griezmann from before, he is having a very good World Cup. I repeat myself, but Griezmann is the fundamental piece of this France team."

Griezmann has one assist in France's three games so far. When they lifted the trophy in 2018, the forward tallied four goals and assists apiece.

Didier Drogba names France superstar Kylian Mbappe as the most complete attacker of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mbappe has already scored three goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is leading the race for the Golden Boot. Former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba named the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker as the most complete attacker of the tournament.

The Chelsea legend wrote in his BBC column:

"France's Kylian Mbappe is the player who stands out as the being the best at doing all of those things I have mentioned, all together. If you put Mbappe in a centre-forward's position, he will score goals but still come back and try and make chances for other people - you can see he was doing that a lot in France's first two games in Qatar."

He added:

"He can expose defenders one-on-one with his pace but I think the fact he has played in different forward positions for his club, Paris St-Germain, has helped to make his game more rounded - to become more complete, if you like."

Mbappe and France take on Poland in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday, December 4.

