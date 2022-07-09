"He has improved year by year" - Juventus urged to sign Chelsea star

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has urged his former club to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the current transfer window. The former Bianconeri defender believes that the United States international will be a valuable asset for the Turin giants, who have faltered in recent seasons.

Giorgio Chiellini spent the majority of his career in Turin, enjoying an 18-year-old spell with the Italian giants, which came to an end earlier this summer. He recently signed with LAFC and will ply his trade in the MLS.

Speaking to ESPN, Chiellini explained:

"Honestly, it's the first time I heard it, but I think Juventus needs a winger like Pulisic.

He further stated:

"Pulisic is very good, I think, when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa -- he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely he can play every game.

"With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year, he did a fantastic season in Chelsea."

The arrival of Pulisic would be a welcome signing for the Serie A side who are in dire need of attacking options following the departures of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

The Blues star could pair up with Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa to bolster the team's prospects of winning the Scudetto this time around.

Chelsea and Juventus continue to work on a swap deal: Reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has seen his future come under the spotlight, with the Blues eager to bring the star to Stamford Bridge. However, his future could depend on Christian Pulisic, whom the Serie A side have enquired about from Chelsea, according to reports from Matteo Moretto (via Sports Illustrated).

According to the same report, the Blues are open to hearing offers for their star winger that don't include a swap deal. However, considering the club's frantic search for defensive reinforcements ahead of this season, they might give a green light to swap De Ligt with the American forward.

