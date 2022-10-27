"He is an incredible player" - Sadio Mane lauds Lionel Messi and claims Argentina can win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has praised Lionel Messi and backed Argentina to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The marquee tournament is set to commence on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first match. While there will be 32 teams fighting for the coveted trophy, Argentina are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

La Albiceleste are in incredible form and are unbeaten in 35 games in all competitions. They also won the Copa America in 2021, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Argentina then defeated Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima, a match played between the Copa America and the UEFA EURO winners, earlier this year.

Their captain Messi has been in prolific form this season, registering 11 goals and 12 assists in 16 matches for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. He also has 10 goals and two assists in his last six matches for Argentina.

Mane was all praise for Messi after Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 26). He said (via Vermouth Deportivo):

“He is an incredible player.”

When asked about the favorites for the World Cup, Mane replied:

“Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, England, I think there are few teams that can win the World Cup.”

The Senegalese striker then stressed:

“Argentina is one of them.”

La Albiceleste have been placed in Group C at the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. They will kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at the Lusail Stadium.

Last chance for Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup glory with Argentina

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his last. La Pulga will be 38 by the time the next edition of the event takes place in 2026.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via The Guardian):

“There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... It is the last one.”

Messi led Argentina to the World Cup final in the 2014 edition but they were beaten by Germany. The PSG superstar also won the Golden Ball in that edition.

When asked if Argentina are favorites for the upcoming tournament, he said:

“I don’t know whether we are big favourites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here. But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn’t always the favourites who win it.”

La Albiceleste have won two World Cups in 1978 and 1986.

