“He’s just incredible” – Liverpool fans claim 29-year-old star is best in the world ‘by some distance’ after performance in win over Newcastle

Liverpool fans have praised their goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his stunning performance while keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle. The Reds won the game 1-0, thanks to a brilliantly taken opportunity by Naby Keita in the first half. Meanwhile, Allison was on form between the sticks to thwart the Magpies.

Taking to Twitter, the Anfield faithful were quick to lavish praise on their goalkeeper for his exploits with some fans even calling for the star to win the Golden Glove.

Here is a selection of tweets from Reds fans:

The Mapgies had to contend with the Reds' strong defence, struggling to find attacking options without straying offside.

Liverpool have moved to the top of the points table and will stay there if Manchester City drop points against Leeds United later today. City will need to snatch all three points at Elland Road to remain ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men

The Reds are alive in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup and are in the FA Cup final. The UEFA Champions League trophy is also on the line for Jurgen Klopp's side. They already have one foot in the final, thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg against Villarreal.

Calvin Ramsay responds to Liverpool transfer speculation - Reports

The Reds have struggled to make attacking drives om the right wing without Trent Alexander-Arnold, but that could change this summer.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Reds are monitoring the progress of young Scottish star Calvin Ramsay, who plays for Aberdeen. The Reds need a backup who can play like Alexander-Arnold at right-back, and Ramsay seems to fit the mold.

Although Aberdeen have had a difficult season so far, Ramsay has been their knight in shining armour, and the 18-year-old has gained admirers at Anfield. He has also picked up the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award, thanks to his consistently impressive performances throughout the season.

Speaking after his award (via Liverpool Echo), he noted that he was enamoured by players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and has tried to play like the Reds right-back. Ramsay also said that his focus remains on playing with Aberdeen, but he is flattered by the interest from Anfield. The teenager also did not rule out a potential move to the Premier League.

