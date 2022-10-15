“He just looks like a movie star at times” – Graeme Souness feels Liverpool star is the type of character that has no ‘anger’ in him

Former Premier League footballer Graeme Souness believes Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is the type of player that lacks ferocity on the pitch.

The Sky Sports pundit pointed out an incident between the Reds defender and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland that took place in the FA Community Shield clash between the two sides.

Souness said (via the Daily Star):

"When it came to playing, I made it personal. In the Community Shield, Haaland accidentally flattened Van Dijk at one stage with a flailing arm. That would have been more than enough motivation for me."

The Scot then compared Van Dijk's character to that of a movie star. He added:

"I’m not sure Van Dijk is that kind of character, though. I’m yet to see him angry. He just looks like a movie star at times. I don’t think that’s a conscious thing. I just don’t think that anger is in him and I don’t think it’s the kind of individual he is."

Liverpool lifted the Community Shield trophy after securing a 3-1 victory in the English season's curtain-raiser. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all added their names to the scoresheet in the scintillating encounter.

Julian Alvarez managed to find the back of the net in the 70th minute. However, Manchester City were unable to recover as Nunez scored in stoppage time to take the Reds to victory.

Liverpool are currently tenth in the Premier League table and are set to face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday night (October 16).

"Nobody can compete with City" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lashes out at Manchester City for exorbitant spending in recent times

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims no team can compete with Manchester City due to their relentless spending in the transfer market. The German boss was asked how the Reds could keep up with Pep Guardiola's men in the pre-match press conference. He said (via GOAL):

"You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it [but] you've asked the question and you know the answer."

"What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear and again you know the answer. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine. But they can do what they want."

