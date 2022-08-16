“He should have just pulled his hair; he wouldn’t have got anything” – NBA star Josh Hart aims dig at referees with reference from Chelsea-Spurs game after Darwin Nunez red

NBA star Josh Hart has taken a dig at Premier League referees following an incident-packed week involving the Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur game and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez seeing red.

Chelsea played Spurs in a heated encounter at Stamford Bridge that ended 2-2. The game had various incidents both on-and-off the pitch. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero pulled Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella's hair right before Spurs' equaliser in injury-time. However, the referee did not penalise the Argentine defender for the same.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, received a straight red card for a head butt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen. The refereeing in the Premier League did not go down well with Hart. The Portland Trail Blazers star tweeted:

"In the @premierleague you cant head butt….he should have just pulled his hair. He wouldn’t have got anything."

Josh Hart @joshhart In the @premierleague you cant head butt….he should have just pulled his hair. He wouldn’t have got anything In the @premierleague you cant head butt….he should have just pulled his hair. He wouldn’t have got anything

According to Sky Sports, Romero will not be facing any retrospective punishment for his act.

Nunez, meanwhile, is expected to receive a three-match suspension for his actions against Palace. That means the Uruguayan forward will miss Liverpool's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22).

The off-the-field incident, however, was more notable at Stamford Bridge. Both Chelsea and Spurs managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had a couple of confrontations on the touchline. That resulted in both managers seeing red at the end of the game.

Due to their feud, both Tuchel and Conte have been charged by the FA for a breach of FA Rule E3 (via Football London).

Chelsea face Leeds United in Premier League

The Blues will next travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, (August 21). Thomas Tuchel's side will look to return to winning ways after they were denied all three points by Harry Kane's 96th-minute equaliser.

The Blues had won their opening league game at Everton last weekend, with Jorginho scoring the winner from the spot.

Leeds, meanwhile, have also picked up four points from their opening two league games. Jesse Marsch's side secured a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener before drawing 2-2 at Southampton.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav