"He was just really smart" - Liverpool star Cody Gakpo names ex-Chelsea star as the toughest defender he's faced in the PL

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has named former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva as the toughest defender he has faced in the Premier League. The 39-year-old centre-back recently joined Brazilian club Fluminese on a free transfer.

Notably, Silva joined the Blues in 2020, retaining his defensive qualities even in his aging years. He helped them win the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup, while making a total of 161 appearances for the club.

Now, the defender is returning to his native Brazil to continue his lengthy and impressive career, but Liverpool's Cody Gakpo will not quickly forget him. The Dutch forward was revealed that the 39-year-old was the toughest defender he faced in England, telling ESPN:

"I had this question one time before hand, and then, I named Thiago Silva, who was also one of my first game here at Liverpool. He was just really smart, he's a little bit older now, but yeah, very class defender, really smart, thinking a few steps ahead."

"So, I don't even know if I got in a physical duel with him, but he just was there everywhere I was as well. I like those kind of defenders."

While Thiago Silva has left Chelsea, Cody Gakpo is set to continue his career at Liverpool. The forward scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 53 games across all competitions for the Reds this season.

Former Liverpool defender slams Chelsea owners for former manager's exit

After leading Chelsea to the Europa Conference League and improving their results in the final months of the season, Mauricio Pochettino left Stamford Bridge. The manager had undergone a review of the season, and the club made the decision to part ways with him.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher did not think this was the right move, as he told Metro (via ChelseaNews):

“That was probably the biggest shock I’ve had this season. I could not believe it, it’s a ridiculous decision, but, it’s just another one on the long list of ridiculous decisions Chelsea have made.”

Carragher's shock is fairly understandable, as Pochettino notably led the young squad to the final of the Carabao Cup, where they lost to the Reds. He also got the club to a 6th place finish, a big improvement from the season prior when they had finished in 12th place.