"He knows what he had failed to do last year" - Xavi backs 'self-demanding' Barcelona star to return to his best after strong start to season 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has backed Marc-Andre ter Stegen to get back to his best following a strong start to the season for the German.

The Blaugrana thrashed Real Valladolid 4-0 on August 28, with a Robert Lewandowski double, Pedri's first-half finish and Sergi Roberto's late effort doing the damage.

Ter Stegen put in yet another impressive performance, keeping a clean sheet.

It follows two encouraging performances from the German in Barcelona's opening two fixtures against Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

Xavi has commented on the German's upturn in form, heaping praise on the player (via Mundo Deportivo):

"He has started very well, this year he has had a vacation that he needed, he knows what he had failed to do last year, he is very self-demanding and he has worked with De la Fuente , the goalkeeping coach. I have no doubts about him, leader and this year he is excellent, he has been very good in these first three days”

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Marc Ter Stegen 2 clean sheets in 3 games 🧤 Marc Ter Stegen 2 clean sheets in 3 games 🧤 https://t.co/7avNODlxN9

Ter Stegen had a somewhat difficult past season with many scrutinizing his performances.

The Barca goalkeeper made 48 appearances, keeping 15 clean sheets.

The German had to come out and defend himself amidst an onslaught of criticism last campaign, saying:

"People always have opinions and know more than the next man, they even know more than me. I always try to give everything. If I was not in good form then I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club."

Ter Stegen has not needed to defend himself so far this season, as he is doing his talking on the pitch with top notch performances.

Barcelona manager Xavi on picking Alex Balde ahead of Jordi Alba

The teenager is impressing

Young left-back Balde has fought his way into Barcelona's starting XI following an eye-catching pre-season.

The 18-year-old had been linked with a potential exit from the Nou Camp but appears to have impressed Xavi.

The Barca boss has touched on why he selected the teenager ahead of veteran left-back Alba, saying:

“Balde plays because he has had a good preseason, he deserves it. If we talk about meritocracy, it's time for him. Alba will also play , and Piqué ."

He continued,

"After Sevilla there will be games every three days, rotations. The competition will make them better, but you cannot say that Alba is a substitute, or Piqué is a substitute. Balde has many abilities, I am very happy for him."

ArsenKveFCB @ArsenKveFCB



68 Touches

44 Accurate Passes

91% Pass Accuracy

1 Succesful Dribble

1 Accurate Long Ball

3/5 Ground Duels Won

1/1 Aerial Duel Won

2 Tackles

2 Interceptions

1 Clearance

9 Recoveries



A very good cameo from an 18-year-old left-back. Alejandro Balde vs Real Valladolid CF68 Touches44 Accurate Passes91% Pass Accuracy1 Succesful Dribble1 Accurate Long Ball3/5 Ground Duels Won1/1 Aerial Duel Won2 Tackles2 Interceptions1 Clearance9 RecoveriesA very good cameo from an 18-year-old left-back. Alejandro Balde vs Real Valladolid CF68 Touches44 Accurate Passes91% Pass Accuracy1 Succesful Dribble1 Accurate Long Ball3/5 Ground Duels Won1/1 Aerial Duel Won2 Tackles2 Interceptions1 Clearance9 RecoveriesA very good cameo from an 18-year-old left-back. 💪 https://t.co/V8EXnrfcbJ

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett