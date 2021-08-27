"He knows we are here" - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the club have been in touch with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has made no secret of his desire to leave the Italian giants this summer.

Ronaldo left Juventus' training ground earlier today and will not be available for the club's Serie A fixture this weekend. His agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been in touch with Manchester City over the last few days.

Pep Guardiola's side are desperate to sign a striker after failing to secure the signing of Tottenham star Harry Kane. Manchester City are yet to replace Sergio Aguero and are therefore negotiating a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo. They have been in talks with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent and Juventus.

Manchester United are looking to hijack their arch-rivals' move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, during which he helped the club win three consecutive Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Ronaldo has always had a deep connection with Manchester United and its fans. Resultantly, he could be enticed into a move to Old Trafford if his former club come calling.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar recently revealed that the club have been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo. He also mentioned that they could make a move for the Juventus forward if he is interested in rejoining the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo? We've always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here," said Solskjaer as per Fabrizio Romano.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him. I coached him when I got my job. Let's see what happens."

Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback. Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC



Man United are now “seriously interested” - as Man City too. pic.twitter.com/InVvBKua1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly in contact with Manchester United and Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has opened negotiations with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jorge Mendes is on it since yesterday night. Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo move with both Manchester City and Manchester United. 🚨🇵🇹👇🏻 #MCFC #MUFC https://t.co/80OqPucTjB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo's connections with Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson could give the Red Devils the upper-hand in the battle to sign the 36-year-old. But Manchester City are also in with a shout with the summer transfer window inching towards deadline day.

