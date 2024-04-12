"He only knows how to run" - Radja Nainggolan rips into ex-Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi, calls him an 'idiot'

Radja Nainggolan was furious with Matteo Guendouzi for the way he played in the Italian derby between Roma and Lazio on April 6. Guendouzi, who played for Arsenal before joining Lazio, was involved in a couple of incidents with Roma players Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes.

First, Guendouzi was seen holding Dybala by the throat before he punched Paredes. However, he didn't receive any sanction for any of his actions.

Radja Nainggolan, who spent four years with Roma (2014-2018), didn't mince his words and called Matteo Guendouzi an 'idiot'.

"Guendouzi is good for nothing. He only knows how to run. He is an idiot. Lazio gave away Milinkovic and replaced him with Guendouzi… What’s the point of having him? He’s not a quality player and he shouldn’t even be in a team of Lazio’s caliber. Guendouzi is not a strong player, he’s average. He doesn’t have any qualities, he only knows how to break up the play," Nainggolan said during an appearance on the Controcalcio stream (via Roma Press).

Matteo Guendouzi, who spent four years with Arsenal (2018-2022), joined Lazio last summer, on loan from Marseille, and has appeared in 44 games with three goals and four assists.

Radja Nainggolan says Roma plays better under Daniele De Rossi

Daniele De Rossi took over Roma in mid-January after the departure of Jose Mourinho. The Italian coach is trying to help the Giallorossi stay on track for a Top-4 finish in Serie A, as we are heading into the season finale.

De Rossi has coached Roma in 16 games with 10 wins, four draws, and two losses. He received high praise from his former teammate and good friend Radja Nainggolan.

"Did I expect him to get off to such a good start? Yes. He has Spalletti’s vision of football to which he adds his own ideas. Now Roma play good football, they play much better than when Mourinho was there. Mourinho is a great coach because he won a lot in his career, but he wasn’t the right coach for how Roma played," Nainggolan said in an interview with Twitch channel ControCalcio (via Roma Press).

"There must be a reason why players are now more productive and win matches very convincingly. This is thanks to De Rossi. Daniele, also knowing many of the players, used them for their qualities and they work much better with him in charge," he added.

Roma are fifth in the Serie A standings with 55 points, three points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

