"He knows how to score in this league" - Pundit believes PL striker will change the mentality of the Arsenal team if they sign him in January

Pundit Janusz Michallik has claimed that Ivan Toney could transform Arsenal by changing the Gunners' mentality if he joins the club in January. Toney has been widely linked with a switch to the Emirates in recent months and a move could well be on the cards.

Arsenal have suffered a blip in form lately, which has seen them slip down to fourth in the Premier League table after leading the standings at Christmas. Goalscoring has been a major issue for the north London giants this campaign as they have scored the least number of goals among the top five teams in the league.

Janusz Michallik has claimed that Ivan Toney is a signing that could change the Gunners' fortunes. The former United States international claimed that Toney is a natural goalscorer who knows the league well and should be able to make an impact if he joins Arsenal. He told ESPN, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Ivan Tony makes sense. I don’t know how long it’s going to take him to pick up speed and get back to it. I know he’s been training for a long time. I don’t think it’s an issue. He knows the league, he knows how to score in this league."

Michallik also insisted that Mikel Arteta's side have serious interest in the Brentford attacker. He added:

“It seems that Arsenal are serious about him and I think he changes the mentality of that team all of a sudden.”

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for violating betting regulations but is closing in on a return to football this month. During his time at Brentford, Toney has scored 68 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 games.

Pundit makes Mikel Arteta claim regarding Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior

Pundit Robbie Mustoe has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arrteta is yet to find a way to use Polish defender Jakub Kiwior properly. Kiwior had a poor game as he started for the Gunners against Fulham and ended up on the losing side.

Kiwior has mostly been used at left-back by Mikel Arteta as cover for Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, Mustoe has claimed that Kiwior is not comfortable playing in Zinchenko's role as he is not accustomed to playing in midfield by inverting from the left-back position. He said on The 2 Robbies Podcast (via TBR Football):

“You’ve got Kiwior, who goes into midfield from left-back, he goes in to make another midfield player, he’s not comfortable in there.”

Kiwior is a centre-back who joined the Gunners last year in January in a reported £21 million deal. The Poland international has so far featured just 22 times for Mikel Arteta's side.