“He knows we’re ready to welcome him” - Xavi makes huge claim on when Lionel Messi will decide his next club

Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed that Lionel Messi will finalize his next club by the end of the second week of June, adding that Barca are prepared to welcome him.

With his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expiring on June 30, there is much speculation about Lionel Messi’s future. The Blaugrana have publicly expressed their desire to bring him back, but it is believed that they must balance their books before making a formal approach. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have also been credited with an interest in the Argentinian superstar, making it an unpredictable transfer saga.

Amid rumors of a potential return to Barcelona, Messi’s old friend and Barca coach Xavi has claimed that the 35-year-old will decide on his future next week.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us.

“He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system.”

Earlier this week, PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi will represent the Parisians for the last time in Saturday’s (June 3) Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot. Since joining Les Parisiens as a free agent in the summer of 2021, Messi has featured in 74 games for them across competitions, scoring 32 times and providing 35 assists.

Barcelona not the bookies’ favorite to sign Lionel Messi

According to bookmakers Betfair (via The Sun), Barcelona are no longer the favorites to land Lionel Messi this summer. As per the website’s latest odds, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to join his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Betfair is giving 8/11 odds for any Saudi Arabian team to sign Messi this summer. It has been claimed Barcelona are second in the running at 11/8. Next, toiling at 5/1 is David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami.

Curiously, Betfair are giving 7/1 odds for Messi not signing a new contract with any club this summer. Finally, there is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at 12/1, making it the bookies’ least favorite option.

