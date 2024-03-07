"He is not here in the last three days we were training" - Pochettino provides fitness update on Conor Gallagher ahead of Newcastle fixture

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Conor Gallagher hasn't trained with the team for the last three days due to illness.

The Blues are set to host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday, March 11. Ahead of the key fixture, they have been handed another injury blow along with Gallagher's illness.

In a pre-match press conference on Thursday (March 7), Pochettino provided an injury update on the squad, saying (via Football.London):

"So far, no [is coming back]. Same situation as last week and you all know now that we added the list of injury players, Levi [Colwill] and Chilly [Ben Chilwell]. Gallagher is not training because he has a virus. That is the news from the medical."

The Chelsea manager added on Gallagher:

"He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train. The problem is you lose weight and the energy is down."

With three more days remaining until the game, Pochettino will hope Gallagher could at least make the bench for the Newcastle clash. He has been a key player for Chelsea this season, registering four goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

Gallagher has also donned the captain's armband in the absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell due to injury.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's consistent injury issues this season

Chelsea have had one of the worst injury crises in the Premier League this season. Key players and new signings like Reece James and Christopher Nkunku have missed multiple games due to injuries. Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Carney Chukwuemeka, and more, have also been on the sidelines.

Ahead of the Newcastle clash, manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the injury problems in his squad and he replied:

"Sometimes bad luck or good luck, I don't like to talk in this way because it looks like if you work or don't work well, then you must have good or bad luck. Too many things happen to why we have today the problems in the squad, it's about more deep analysis. It's not only bad luck.

"Also it is something we need to think, we need to improve or to restructure, to pay attention but in all the areas, it is not to blame some area. It is the responsibility of the whole club."

Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Brentford in their last game and will look to make amends on Monday. They could move into within a point of eighth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand if they win.