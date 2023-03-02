"He was a leader on and off the pitch" - Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic hails Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on his career

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on his career.

Kovacic played alongside Ronaldo when he moved from Inter Milan to Real Madrid in a €29 million deal in August 2015. The midfielder stayed in the Spanish capital until 2019, before moving to London.

Speaking about his time with Los Blancos, Kovacic praised the Portuguese ace for helping him both on and off the pitch. He told GOAL:

"I was only 21 years old and there were some big players but, in the beginning was, I was a little bit nervous.Training was tough, tough, tough and it was always competition. When I look back now, it was a huge pleasure to have such big players around me and I learned a lot.

He added:

"I learned a lot and there are a lot of great characters. Of course, with my relationship with Luka, he was one of the leaders there and then you had up front [Cristiano] Ronaldo. He was a leader on and off the pitch."

The Croat also spoke highly of his compatriot Luka Modric, with whom he forms one of international football's most formidable midfield partnerships. The pair also played together at Real Madrid and Kovacic shed light on how his relationship with Modric has blossomed.

He said:

"My relationship with all the players is amazing, especially with Luka [Modric]. He was my idol when I was a child and then when I came to Madrid, we obviously connected more and now we share this friendship. It's amazing to have such a big player and big person as a friend. He has a big influence [on me]."

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic linked with shock move to Manchester City: Reports

Mateo Kovacic is into the final 18 months of his Chelsea contract.

Mateo Kovacic is in the final 18 months of his Chelsea contract and is yet to hold talks over a new deal. This has led to speculation about his future, with The Telegraph reporting that Manchester City are interested in signing the Croat.

With Chelsea looking to bolster their midfield in the summer, they could look to cash in on Kovacic when the transfer window reopens.

He has been one of the club's best players since signing him from Real Madrid in 2018. He has made 207 appearances for the Blues and contributed five goals and 14 assists.

However, the midfielder has lately spent a lot of time on the sidelines, often due to injuries and illness.

Chelsea showed a willingness to do business with their rivals when they sold Jorginho to Arsenal in January. They could be open to allowing Pep Guardiola's side to acquire Kovacic's services for the right price.

