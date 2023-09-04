"He is less comfortable there" - Barcelona coach Xavi opens up on plans to utilise Joao Felix in multiple roles

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up on how he plans to utilise new signing Joao Felix this season. Xavi said that the former Atletico Madrid forward could take up multiple roles across the offensive line.

Following a protracted transfer saga, Felix finally got the chance to complete his dream move to Barca this summer. The attacker landed in Catalonia alongside his compatriot Joao Cancelo on deadline day on a season-long loan deal.

At Barcelona, all eyes will be on him to give Xavi's men a much-needed boost in attack, alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Talking about his plans for the Portuguese forward, the Blaugrana manager hinted that he could deploy him anywhere in the attack due to his versatility.

"I see him both as a striker and on the left wing and also the right," the Barcelona head coach told reporters, as quoted by 90Min. "I liked Joao Felix. He has helped. I'd highlight his attitude, which is very important for the team.

"He is comfortable going from the wing to the inside. He can play as a 9, on the right, but he's less comfortable there. He is versatile. He will give us alternatives and will help us a lot," Xavi added.

Felix and Cancelo aren't the only players who joined Barca this summer. They also added the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez to their ranks.

How Joao Felix fared on his Barcelona debut

Joao Felix (left) and Joao Cancelo

Joao Felix made his debut appearance for Barcelona in the 2-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday (September 3). The former Benfica star came on as substitute for Oriol Romeu in the 80th minute.

During his 10-minute cameo, the Portuguese forward recorded 13 touches, completed five passes and had one dribble attempt. He also made two tackles, one clearance and won three of five duels.

Up next, Barca lock horns with Real Betis in La Liga on September 19, and Felix will be eager to get involved once again. It remains to be seen if Xavi gives him the nod to make his his first start for the Blaugrana.