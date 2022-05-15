"He was like a teenager" - Roy Keane 'not a big fan' of Klopp's celebrations after Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup final 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn't like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's post-match celebrations following his team's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties on Saturday.

The German manager was seen running about in joy after Kostas Tsimikas converted the decisive penalty in a tense shootout. Klopp's team are alive in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple, with the Reds having already won the Carabao Cup in February with a win over Chelsea, also on penalties.

Keane has lambasted many players and managers in the past for over-celebrating. He deemed Klopp to be acting like a teenager following Saturday's win. He began by heaping praise on the German coach, telling ITV Sport (via HITC):

“You look at Klopp’s reaction running on at the end there. The passion he has for the football club. He has some brilliant players."

He continued:

"But it all starts with Klopp. What he has done to that football club. The feel-good factor they have got. The squad of players they have. And they are set up for a special season, no doubt about it."

He went on to criticise the Liverpool manager's celebrations, though, saying:

"You could see him here (on Klopp fist-pumping towards Liverpool fans). Not that I am a big fan of it. The winning goal, you see him sprinting on the pitch. He was like a teenager. And that rubs off on the players, of course."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp etching his name into club's history books

Jurgen Klopp has been a relevation at Merseyside.

Liverpool's win over Chelsea is their first FA Cup success in 16 years, marking the eignth time the Reds won the oldest cup competition.

Jurgen Klopp's trophy cabinet is now complete, with the German winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup at Liverpool.

His team are still alive in the Premier League title race, as they trail league leaders Manchester City by just a point with two games remaining.

On May 25, he takes his Reds side to Paris to face Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League. If Klopp's men manage to usurp City and claim the league title before going on to beat Madrid, they will pull off an unprecedented quadruple.

It would propel the team into a league of their own, becoming perhaps the greatest team in English football history.

