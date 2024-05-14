"He liked AC Milan" - Rafael Leao admits he tried convincing Barcelona star to join the Serie A giants instead

Rafael Leao has opened up on his attempts to convince Joao Cancelo to join AC Milan instead of Barcelona. The Portuguese defender was up for grabs last summer after falling out of favor under Pep Guardiola at his parent club Manchester City.

Cancelo's Portugal teammate has admitted he wanted him at the San Siro and to help Milan enter their new era. He told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

"I was talking with Joao Cancelo and he liked AC Milan… so I told Joao: ok, come to AC Milan! He was at Man City, I tried… but it was difficult. It was like the perfect match for him to join our new era."

Cancelo, 29, joined Barcelona on loan from City until the end of the season and has impressed with the Catalans. He's registered four goals and as many assists in 39 games across competitions. The 51-cap Portugal will leave Camp Nou this summer unless Xavi opts to sign him permanently.

The former Juventus full-back appears to have no future under Guardiola at the Etihad. The pair fell out during the 2022-23 season, leading to a loan move to Bayern Munich in January 2023.

Cancelo is a proven winner, winning titles in England, Germany, and Italy. He knows Leao well from their time together in the Portugal national team.

Milan have endured a topsy-turvy season that has placed doubts on manager Stefano Pioli's future. They've missed out to rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race and will finish the campaign trophyless.

Barcelona reportedly hold an interest in AC Milan's Rafael Leao

Xavi could look to bring Rafael Leao to Catalonia this summer.

Leao could link up with Cancelo at club level but by heading to Barcelona. The exciting attacker has seemingly attracted interest from the La Liga giants.

Diario Sport (via ESPN) reported in February that Barca have been looking to bolster their winger options. Leao, 24, is on their radar amid another fine season at San Siro, hitting 14 goals and as many assists in 45 games across competitions.

Leao signed a contract extension with Milan last summer, keeping him tied to the Rossonerri until June 2028. It's claimed that he has a €175 million release clause and has received interest from the Premier League and La Liga.

Barcelona will be aided by Milan's willingness to negotiate a lower fee given they are still struggling financially. Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs but unlikely to be a threat because the forward doesn't want to return to Ligue 1.