“Lies were told!" - Joao Cancelo hits back at Pep Guardiola, calls out the Manchester City boss for his past comments

Barcelona loanee Joao Cancelo has hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid reports of a falling out between them.

Cancelo is currently on a season-long loan at Barcelona from City, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich. The Portuguese fullback was an important player for the Cityzens but surprisingly found himself out of favor at the club.

There were reports that Cancelo had fallen out with Guardiola after he was benched for three straight games for Manchester City. The Spanish manager also said that the fullback reacted poorly to his reduced playing time, with Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake being preferred.

Cancelo has now rubbished such claims, hitting back at Guardiola, saying (via Football365):

“Lies were told! I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion."

Cancelo reiterated the commitment he showed to Manchester City and expressed his disappointment in their behavior towards him. He said:

“I stayed because it’s not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything.

He added:

"I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

“These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself."

Cancelo finished by stressing that he was telling the truth and also wished Manchester City the best, saying:

“I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie. Life goes on and I wish everything goes well, because while I was there I enjoyed my football and the team. They remain the favourite team to win the Champions League.”

Cancelo has done well for Barcelona this season, registering four goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions.

A look at Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo's career

The Portugal international came through Benfica's academy but made just two senior appearances for them. He then joined Valencia in 2015 and registered four goals and eight assists in 91 games for the Spanish side.

Cancelo also spent a year on loan at Inter Milan before joining Juventus in 2018 and winning the Serie A title. He made 34 appearances for them before Manchester City snapped him up for a reported fee of €65 million.

The 29-year-old has made 154 appearances for Manchester City, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists. He has helped them win three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

He also won the Bundesliga with Bayern last season and is currently with Barcelona. The Blaugrana trail Real Madrid by eight points in the La Liga title race and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.