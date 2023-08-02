“He had a little procedure" - Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Jesus injury update after the striker missed Arsenal's friendly against Monaco

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Gabriel Jesus is facing weeks on the sidelines after the striker missed their pre-season friendly against AS Monaco.

Jesus sat out the Gunners' 1-1 draw with the Ligue 1 side yesterday (August 2) and Arteta has confirmed he has a knee injury. He said in his post-match interview (via Fabrizio Romano):

“He’s had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. He’s going to be out for a few weeks."

The Brazilian forward's injury comes as a massive blow as there are just three days until Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield. They then kick off the new season when they host Nottingham Forest next Saturday (August 12).

Jesus was enjoying a rich reign of form until he picked up a serious knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He missed 12 league games as a result and ended the campaign with 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

If the 26-year-old is to miss the opening few weeks of the season it could mean Arteta relies upon either Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun. Both strikers have been mooted for potential departures this summer but many now be required for the start of the campaign.

Arsenal new-boy Kai Havertz gives positive take on his midfield role

Kai Havertz is getting to grips with his new midfield role.

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea earlier this summer for £65 million in a transfer that surprised many. The German attacker struggled at Stamford Bridge and was predominantly used in a false 9 role last season.

However, Gunners boss Arteta has opted to use Havertz in a No.6 role and he is viewed as Granit Xhaka's replacement. The Swiss midfielder has joined Bayer Leverkusen which is ironically one of the German's former clubs.

Havertz feels that the midfield role that he has been handed suits him while also talking up Arsenal's playing style. He said (via 90min):

"I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far it is working quite well."

The 24-year-old then explained the different style of play that the Gunners use to that of former side Chelsea:

"Obviously it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it's a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again."

Arsenal fans are hoping Havertz can shine in his new midfield role after a frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge. He bagged just nine goals in 47 games across competitions in a forwards role last season but could shine in his new midfield position.