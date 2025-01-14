"He is Liverpool’s greatest striker of modern times" - Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah, gives his take on superstar's future at club

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah as one of the greatest strikers while providing his opinion on the Egyptian legend's future. Notably, Salah's future has been quite uncertain, with the winger now in the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

Contract discussions have been ongoing but negotiations have yet to bear fruit, raising questions about if the 32-year-old will stay at the club after this season.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Salah during an interview with Sky Sports, hailing the winger while pushing for the winger to renew his deal at Anfield. The legendary German manager said:

"I hope he stays. He is Liverpool’s greatest striker of modern times. So, there were obviously other good strikers, really good strikers. But [Salah is a] fantastic player, fantastic human being, outstanding athlete, best ambassador your country could have. [He's] fantastic, really in pretty much all departments, so I hope he will stay at Liverpool."

There have been reports that Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad are working on a mega-contract offer, which could make Salah the highest-paid player in the world. This would mean surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's current wages at Al-Nassr, which are in the $200 million range. It is uncertain if Salah will turn towards the Saudi Pro League for his next football adventure.

Mohamed Salah remains outspoken about his contract situation at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has chosen to remain outspoken about his contract situation at Liverpool. His performances on the pitch have not been affected by the uncertainty surrounding his future, with the winger scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in just 28 appearances.

However, the Reds have not been as forthcoming as expected with an offer, as he admitted back in November 2024. He told reporters (via BBC):

"We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

When asked if he was disappointed with the lack of an offer, he added:

"Of course, yeah. I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

This January, he spoke about his future in an interview with Sky Sports, admitting that a new deal was still far away. When asked if he thought it was his final season with the Reds, he said (via BBC):

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

Aside from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool need to complete contract extensions for defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current deals expire in the summer.

