“He’ll break my record” - Alan Shearer tells Manchester City star Erling Haaland what he must do to become break the PL all-time scoring record

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has told Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland what he must do to break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record. Currently, Shearer holds that record with 260 goals in the league. Harry Kane looked like he might break the record, having scored 213 goals, but he left Tottenham Hotspur to play for Bayern Munich last summer.

Erling Haaland currently has 70 goals, having spent only two seasons in England. He will need to score another 191 goals to beat Shearer's record, which will not be the easiest task ever. However, the record holder himself has told Haaland how to break that record.

In an interview with Betfair, Sherear explained that the Norwegian sharpshooter would need to remain in England for the foreseeable future (via GOAL):

"There's no doubt that if Haaland stays here for the next five or six years, the way he's going, then he will absolutely break it.

"We'll have to wait and see though; we don't know what's going to happen with Man City and the charges... But, if Haaland stays in the Premier League then absolutely, he'll break my record."

Erling Haaland would need to average about 32 league goals each season if he is to secure the record of the all-time highest goalscorer in six seasons. This won't be the easiest task but the Manchester City striker seems quite capable, having already scored seven goals in three league games this season. He's scored 70 goals in 69 Premier League games.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises Erling Haaland after consecutive hat-tricks

It was the Erling Haaland show for two Premier League game weeks in a row, as the Norwegian striker scored consecutive hat-tricks. The brilliant striker powered three goals into Ipswich Town's net on August 24, before scoring another three against West Ham United on August 31.

It was an impressive set of performances from the Manchester City striker, who earned praise from his manager afterwards. Pep Guardiola made it clear that he was pleased about Haaland's output, saying after the game (via The Guardian):

“What he needs is the team to give him more balls in the final third. We’re going to create those situations. He’s unstoppable, there’s no central defender, not even with a gun to stop him.

“Always he scores goals and it’s what he has to do. We are happy for another hat-trick, the quality of the finishing, but he was involved with the game today, he didn’t lose one ball and he played unbelievable – not just with the ball but also defensively and offensively."

Guardiola will be looking to the striker to provide the goods as Manchester City look to win the fifth Premier League title in a row.

