"He’ll bring more longevity" - Manchester United backed to sign Bayern Munich target in the summer

Former Liverpool player John Barnes believes Harry Kane would be a better option for Manchester United than Victor Osimhen. The two strikers have been linked with the Red Devils, who are trying to bolster their attack.

Erik ten Hag's side let go of Cristiano Ronaldo last year after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Red Devils are also reportedly willing to let go of Anthony Martial this summer.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes claimed that Bayern Munich target Kane being familiar with the Premier League tilts the balance in his favor. He said:

"They both guarantee goals. Of course Harry Kane being used to the English league will hit the ground running because he's played his whole career here and knows it well. Osimhen is of course younger and he'll bring more longevity to the Manchester United team. They both are good players."

Barnes added:

"Because Kane is used to the Premier League, then of course that would be the situation. But he's a Tottenham player and I don't think he'll leave Tottenham. So once again, you can talk about Messi or Ronaldo or whoever, joining Liverpool. As far as I'm concerned, I don't think he's gonna leave Tottenham. So it's fine saying what he'll bring to Man Utd or to any club, is what he gives to Tottenham – guaranteed goals."

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham for Manchester United?

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane in the summer. He believes the striker will add the firepower they need in the starting XI and help them get back to the top.

He said on talkSPORT:

"[Marcus] Rashford's back at it, they've got competition now, Antony's back, [Jadon] Sancho's back, [Alejandro] Garnacho looks like a really talented player. And if they had a Harry Kane in that side, I think they would probably be joint at the top of the table now."

He added:

"£70 million - £80m - £90m, whatever he costs Harry Kane, go and get him. Put him in that side instead of Weghorst, and Manchester United for me have got a complete side."

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Harry Kane, while Real Madrid are also keeping tabs.

Poll : 0 votes