"He'll certainly be disappointed" - Journalist claims Chelsea star is unhappy with the way the club have treated him over the years

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi seems discontented with his treatment at Stamford Bridge, as has been revealed by journalist Paul Brown.

According to Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi has been relegated to training with the under-21 side for several weeks. This has prompted him to seek an exit from the club this summer.

Hudson-Odoi has already reached personal terms with Fulham, but the initial deal was rejected. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have shown interest, with even a move to Saudi Arabia on the table.

The winger had an underwhelming loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season where he played 21 games, contributing just one goal and one assist.

He has decided to part ways with his boyhood club. The clock is ticking for the Blues, as Hudson-Odoi's contract dwindles down to its final 12 months, urging them to sell him swiftly or risk losing him for free.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Hudson-Odoi's frustrations stem from his inability to secure a regular starting position under various managers. Feeling unappreciated by the club, the young talent is eager to secure a fresh start elsewhere.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown explained:

"I think he'll certainly be disappointed with the way that it's gone for him at Chelsea. When he broke through, people really expected big things from him. But, from his point of view, he has never 100% believed that the club have the kind of faith in him that he wanted them to show."

The journalist continued, explaining Hudson-Odoi's displeasure:

"They've signed a lot of players over the years in positions that he can play in. Various managers have tried to slot him into slightly different roles. Obviously, he came quite close to leaving for Bayern Munich at one point, only for Chelsea to slam the door shut on that."

"I think he is not terribly pleased with the way that Chelsea have treated him over the years."

Having come through the Blues' academy, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 senior appearances for the club, contributing 16 goals and 22 assists.

Chelsea set their sights on Montpellier forward

The Blues have reportedly set their sights on an exciting prospect in the form of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi. The 20-year-old caught their attention with an impressive showing in Ligue 1 last season. He scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in 33 games.

Evidently, Chelsea have been intrigued by the young talent, and Wahi himself is eager to make the move to Stamford Bridge. Reports (via ThePrideOfLondon) indicate that Wahi has already agreed to personal terms with the Blues, and the club has made a bid to secure his services.

However, Montpellier initially rejected the £24 million offer, holding out for £30 million for the promising France U21 star. Despite interest from Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, the Blues appear to be leading the race for his signature.