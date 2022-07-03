"He'll go to Manchester United" - Journalist confirms massive transfer coup for Red Devils

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge said on The Transfer Show that he believes Christian Eriksen is set for a Manchester United move.

As per This is Futbol, Manchester United and Brentford are the two clubs understood to be the frontrunners for the free agent’s signature. The Dane scored once and provided four assists for Brentford in 11 appearances in the Premier League and has been a free agent since June 30.

According to Ben Jacobs (via the aforementioned source), Eriksen is currently refraining from committing his future and wants to assess the entirety of the interest he has attracted. Leicester City are also said to be interested in the Denmark International’s future although Manchester United and Brentford are currently ahead.

According to Michael Bridge, Eriksen will end up at Old Trafford next season. He said:

“We’re still waiting of course on Christian Eriksen’s decision. Is it going to be Man United? Is it going to be Brentford? Personally, I think he’ll go to Man United.”

Manchester United set to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer?

There is little doubt that Manchester United have other areas that demand attention as well. Erik ten Hag is understood to be a fan of Christian Eriksen and sees him as a pivotal part of his rebuild at the club (as per Goal). It is unclear how the Dane will fit into the same system that employs Bruno Fernandes, as the Portuguese is virtually undroppable despite his mixed form last season.

Additionally, while both Fernandes and Donny van de Beek can operate as attacking midfielders, it is their defensive midfield position that requires reinforcement urgently. The Red Devils are close to signing Frenkie de Jong but the Dutchman might not be able to fill in at the defensive midfield spot.

Currently, only Scott McTominay and Fred are the senior players capable of playing in that position. United also need to reinforce their defense with at least one defender also expected to be signed this window.

If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, the team will also be severely short on goal scorers, especially considering Marcus Rashford’s form. Ronaldo, who was United's leading scorer with 24 goals across competitions, has reportedly asked to leave if a suitable offer comes along.

Overall, it is unclear whether Christian Eriksen will be a good signing, especially in a scenario where the other positions are not reinforced in the current window.

