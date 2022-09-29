“He’ll learn from that and know that he won’t be able to do it again” – Gabby Agbonlahor explains why Cristiano Ronaldo should receive Manchester United ban 

Gabriel Agbonlahor has asked for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to be banned from playing in the Manchester derby due to his actions against an Everton fan last season.

The Portuguese ace smashed a 14-year-old Everton fan's phone onto the ground after a 1-0 loss against the Toffees in April this year. A police investigation resulted in the forward being issued only a caution.

A statement from the FA on September 23 labeled his conduct 'improper and/or violent' while the Red Devils pledged to back their player on the matter. However, Agbonlahor believes it should result in a ban for the 37-year-old forward.

The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

"It was a bit ridiculous. Ronaldo, you can’t take a fan’s phone like that, it’s not on. I feel he should get a ban. I feel like a fine doesn’t matter to someone like Ronaldo, it’s not an issue. He’ll learn from that and know that he won’t be able to do it again."

Manchester United's next game is against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on October 2. If the Portuguese forward were to be banned, he would be ruled out for perhaps the biggest domestic game in United's calendar.

Either way, it is unlikely that manager Erik ten Hag will start the former Real Madrid superstar against the Cityzens. The Dutchman has benched him in his team's last four Premier League games and it remains to be seen if he will continue that trend.

He is yet to score or assist in the league despite featuring in six matches for the Red Devils this campaign.

Portugal manager gives verdict on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo after Spain loss

Portugal succumbed to a late 1-0 defeat against Spain on September 27 which killed off their chances of making the UEFA Nations League last-four.

Anything but a loss would have seen the Portuguese team join the Netherlands, Croatia, and Italy in the finals of the competition next summer. However, an 88th-minute Alvaro Morata goal was enough to seal all three points for La Roja.

Ronaldo, who has scored 117 times in 191 matches for his country, was heavily criticized by fans after the match. Speaking after the full-time whistle, manager Fernando Santos singled out the Manchester United striker for wasting a number of chances in the match.

He said (h/t Mirror):

"What interests me is how the team played. Ronaldo had three or four chances. Two very good ones, which he usually scores. He didn't score. It's football."

Spain kept 62% of possession and had five shots on target, one more than Portugal and three more than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the night.

