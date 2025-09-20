“He’ll be as nervous as a kitten” - Steve Nicol says Manchester United star will be under pressure vs Chelsea as he predicts result

Pundit Steve Nicol believes Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens will be under pressure against Chelsea. He questioned United's defense and backed the Blues to win 3-1 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils signed Lammens from Royal Antwerp in the summer and let Andre Onana leave on loan to Trabzonspor. The Belgian has yet to make his debut, with Altay Bayindir picked over him. However, he could potentially feature against Chelsea on Saturday.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol predicted the result of the clash on ESPN FC and said:

“[I’m backing Manchester United to score] only because I’m not carried away by that triangle at the back for Chelsea - the two centre-backs and Sanchez in goal. Sanchez does make some good saves, but he also has had some howlers so you don’t know what you’re going to get. I don’t think that partnership defensively, the two centre-backs, Tosin and Chalobah is particularly strong."

“Mbeumo has had some opportunities in recent games, even though he hasn’t always scored from them. So that’s why I’m backing them to get a goal. However, I just don’t see how defensively they are going to stop Chelsea, particularly when they turn the ball over. [United’s] midfield can’t stop anybody having a go at their back four and probably Lammens will make his debut and he’ll be as nervous as a kitten. So I only see a Chelsea win (3-1)."

Lammens came through Club Brugge's academy before joining Royal Antwerp in 2023. He kept 12 clean sheets in 64 games for them before joining Manchester United for a reported fee of €21 million plus add-ons.

Roberto Di Matteo predicts winner of Manchester United vs Chelsea clash

Former Blues head coach Roberto Di Matteo has backed his former side to secure a narrow win over Manchester United on Saturday. He said that it will be a tough match for Enzo Maresca's side but predicted them to win 2-1. He said:

"I can’t figure out Manchester United yet. They’re a little bit of an enigma. You don’t really know what to expect. What I know, what I think, is that going to Old Trafford is always a tough game. I don’t think Ruben Amorim has found has found a magic formula yet for the club or the players he has. I just hope Chelsea will get a good result. On the first day of the season, Arsenal found it tough. Eventually they won it – but it’s always a tough away day…"

The west London side have won two and drawn two of their opening four Premier League games this season. They lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have just one win in five games across competitions this season. They lost 3-0 against Manchester City at the Etihad in the league last weekend.

