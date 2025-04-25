"He’ll be the one to push Arsenal through"- Aaron Ramsdale believes Gunners star will win 'crucial battle' that will help defeat PSG

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes Bukayo Saka will be key to defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. The two teams lock horns at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29, in the first leg.

The Gunners have already defeated the Parisians in the group stages of the tournament in October. Saka and Kai Havertz both found the back of the net to secure a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Havertz is currently sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Saka, however, is back fit after a three-month injury layoff, and Ramsdale believes the 23-year-old will be decisive for Arsenal next week.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, the Southampton goalkeeper also backed Saka to come out on top in the battle with PSG left-back Nuno Mendes.

"He’s the main man really. They’ve had a lot of injuries to key players, he’s been out for a long time, but he’s still churning out the performances and getting his stats up," said Ramsdale.

He continued:

"I think that will be a crucial battle between Mendes and Bukayo, but I’ve got every faith that Bukayo comes out on top and he’ll be the one to push Arsenal through."

Mendes has been in impressive form for PSG this season, registering six goals and five assists from 40 games across competitions. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, has scored 11 times and set up 14 more from 31 games so far this campaign.

Are Arsenal eyeing a PSG forward this summer?

Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing a move for PSG's Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to a recent report from Caught Offside. The French forward has been in impressive form for the Parisians this season, registering 32 goals and 11 assists from 43 games across competitions.

Dembele has turned over a new leaf since arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona in the summer of 2023. He has shaken off his fitness woes and is now one of Luis Enrique's most trusted men.

The 27-year-old's efforts have turned heads at the Emirates as well. Arsenal are looking to revamp their attack this summer after faltering in the title race once again.

The Gunners have identified Dembele as an option, while the player is also wanted at Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. However, PSG are planning to tie him down to a new deal, so prising the Frenchman away won't be easy.

