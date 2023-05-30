"He'll have a real opportunity to really improve himself" - Rio Ferdinand urges Premier League star to join Arsenal this summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Declan Rice to join Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, the former defender claimed that a move to the north London side could help the midfielder improve massively as a player.

He said:

"Declan Rice does improve your stating XI, no doubt for me, if you do go and get him. If they can close that gap [the price disparity between West Ham and Arsenal], I think Declan Rice, as part of your culture, driving, as having somebody that wants to improve, that can improve others, that gels squads together. He's a real team player."

Ferdinand added:

"That's not even talking about his ability as a footballer. I think he's fantastic. And I think there's levels to jump for him ability-wise. He's someone that wants to learn and is always striving to improve. And I think doing that at a club like Arsenal - whose aspirations are different to West Ham, no disrespect, they are - I think he'll have a real opportunity to really improve himself as a player and go to another level."

The Times reported in January that Mikel Arteta has marked Rice as the priority signing for the summer window. However, the Gunners are expected to face stiff competition for the player. Rumors suggest that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested, while Sky Germany add that Bayern Munich are also in the running.

West Ham are set to face AFC Fiorentina in the final of the UEFA Conference League on June 7. Talks over the player are expected to ramp up after the match.

PSG display interest in Arsenal star: Reports

Martin Odegaard has attracted the interest of PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims that the Norwegian's impressive displays have caught the eye of the hierarchy at Les Parisiens, who could launch a surprise move for him.

The 24-year-old led the Gunners from the front as they embarked on an unlikely title charge. His tally of 15 goals is the most by any Arsenal midfielder in a Premier League season and is joint-third highest in the history of the league.

PSG will find it difficult to entice Odegaard to move away from the Emirates, with the player reportedly happy under Mikel Arteta. They have also been linked with Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte.

