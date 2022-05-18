"He’ll be well aware next season is a big one for him" - Jamie Redknapp claims West Ham United are interested in Chelsea loanee

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has revealed that West Ham United are interested in buying Chelsea loanee Armando Broja. Redknapp believes that Broja, who is on loan at Southampton, has proven himself this season and could be in for even bigger things in 2022-23.

Armando Broja has been in excellent form for the Saints this season, scoring goals and pressurizing the opposition with his pace and movement. The Albanian forward has netted six times in the Premier League this season, impressing most onlookers, including Redknapp.

Speaking after Southampton’s 1-2 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday (May 17), Redknapp talked about Broja’s notable traits, hailing him as a "fantastic young player." He said (via Hammers News):

“He’s [Broja] had a really, really good season. He’s an impressive young man. I think people are probably surprised when they play against him how quick he is. He’s got this incredible pace and strength and he can finish really well as well. He’s a fantastic young player and I just want to see him get better and better because he deserves all the success.”

The former England international revealed why the upcoming would be big for the Chelsea loanee, dropping a major West Ham United news in the process.

Redknapp added:

“He’ll be well aware next season is a big one for him. He has to go back to his parent club Chelsea and he’ll be looking for maybe another loan or there’s talk about West Ham wanting to buy him and I think he’s certainly proven himself as a Premier League centre-forward.”

“Because not many possess – at 6ft 4in – that kind of touch, that kind of pace and finesse around the box and also a good finisher. Everyone wants a good number nine.”

Napoli interested in Chelsea loanee Armando Broja

As per Mirror (via CFC News Report), Serie A outfit Napoli are interested in taking Armando Broja off Chelsea’s hands this summer. Napoli believe that the prospect of playing in the Champions League could persuade the forward to consider a switch to Italy.

Thomas Tuchel’s side already have Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku at their disposal, so they might not keep him around for first-team opportunities. However, given the quality of football the 20-year-old has produced at Southampton, the Blues might prefer another loan spell in England instead of a permanent switch to Naples.

