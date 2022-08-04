"He no longer lets me do videos with men" - Shakira's comments on 'territorial' Gerard Pique resurface

Pop star Shakira’s comments from 2014 regarding Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s “territorial” attitude have resurfaced recently.

Gerard Pique and Shakira have been partners since around 2011 and have two children together. The pair split up last month after rumors of Pique cheating on Shakira began to circulate. The former couple are currently involved in a grueling custody battle which is set to continue.

B/R Football @brfootball Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:



"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” https://t.co/3sDRFg3oYd

Regardless, back in 2014, Shakira claimed in an interview that Pique did not let her shoot music videos with other men. The singer claimed in an interview with Billboard (via Us Magazine) that she liked this particular attribute of the Barcelona defender. Shakira said the following:

“He's very territorial, and since he no longer lets me do videos with men, well, I have to do them with women. It's more than implied in our relationship that I can't do videos like I used to."

She added:

"It's out of the question — which I like, by the way. I like that he protects his turf and he values me, in a way that the only person that he would ever let graze my thigh would be Rihanna."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Shakira is reportedly facing 8 years in prison for $14 Million tax fraud case Shakira is reportedly facing 8 years in prison for $14 Million tax fraud case 😳 https://t.co/D4ZpQvw1wy

Pique first met Shakira while shooting the music video for her song 'Waka Waka', which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

As of now, however, Pique’s problems both on and off the pitch do not look any closer to being solved anytime soon.

Gerard Pique’s problems on and off the pitch continue after split with Shakira

Shakira reportedly wants to take their kids to Miami but requires Pique’s permission in order to do so. However, the defender has a problem with this despite the popstar offering a variety of options.

The defender also wants to reconcile with Shakira but the popstar does not want anything to do with him. Of course, Pique’s career has also been on a decline in recent months. The 34-year old’s importance in the Barcelona setup has reduced and the trend is set to continue after the recent signing of Joules Kounde. Manager Xavi has reportedly told Pique that the best solution would be for him to leave the Spanish club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets to take ANOTHER salary reduction so they register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club are in trouble.



(Source: Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets to take ANOTHER salary reduction so they register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club are in trouble.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 Barcelona are asking Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets to take ANOTHER salary reduction so they register all of the signings. If they do not accept, the club are in trouble.(Source: @gerardromero)

The manager has reportedly already told the player that he will not be a regular next season. Apart from Kounde, Barcelona have also signed Andreas Christensen and have in Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo two young centre-backs who will only get better.

