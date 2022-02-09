"He doesn't look overly happy" - Shay Given slams Cristiano Ronaldo for storming straight down the tunnel after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Burnley

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has taken Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to the cleaners for not applauding the travelling supporters at Burnley. He believes the no. 7 is not happy at the club since his return last summer.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick picked Edinson Cavani ahead of the Portuguese ace for the clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night. The Red Devils struck through Paul Pogba in the first half, but were pegged back by Jay Rodriguez’s strike in the second.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was called into action in the 68th minute, but failed to make a tangible impact. He fluffed two presentable opportunities, failing to keep his headed efforts on target. United were eventually held to a 1-1 draw, ending up losing their fourth spot to West Ham United.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Was Zlatan at 36 a better signing for Man United than Ronaldo at 36? 🤔 Was Zlatan at 36 a better signing for Man United than Ronaldo at 36? 🤔 https://t.co/IHwf44HDuZ

After the full-time whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo rushed down the tunnel, not taking the opportunity to thank the away fans. Given has taken offence with Ronaldo’s behaviour, claiming that he should have thanked the fans who cheered for his team on a cold rainy night.

On talkSPORT, the Irishman said in this regard:

“Ronaldo's a superstar, and he doesn't look overly happy at the moment. He stormed down the tunnel last night again; that doesn't sit well with away fans who've travelled to Burnley on a wet and cold night. It's not difficult to go and clap your own fans, so there's a lot of issues there at the minute.”

Cristiano Ronaldo needs 12 more strikes to extend his impressive streak, but needs to end scoring drought

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been in disappointing form for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. He has netted only eight times in 19 appearances.

With his strike against Spezia last season, the then-Juventus attacker took his league goal tally to 20 for the 12th consecutive season. He is the only player in history to have achieved the feat.

Replicating the same in the Premier League this season was always going to be a challenge, but the Portuguese’s explosive start provided hope that he could do so.

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 A dialogue has to be opened about Ronaldo constantly shooting from impossible angles when he could try creating a chance for one of his teammates A dialogue has to be opened about Ronaldo constantly shooting from impossible angles when he could try creating a chance for one of his teammates

Unfortunately, his performance in front of goal has taken a nosedive in recent weeks, posing a threat to his longstanding record.

The 37-year-old needs 12 goals in his next 15 games to extend his record. Will he defy the odds to reign supreme once again? The business end of the season is destined to be nailbiting for the superstar.

However, with his latest blank against Burnley, Ronaldo has now not scored in his last five games across competitions. That's his worst scoreless run in more than a decade.

