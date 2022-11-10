"He has to look somewhere else" - Chelsea forward told to leave on loan in January

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has urged Chelsea striker Armando Broja to leave the Blues on loan in January.

As reported by Simon Phillips, the Albanian international is wanted by both Newcastle United and Everton on loan in January.

However, the journalist has insisted that the Blues have no plans to let the young attacker depart.

Broja has been used as a squad player this campaign, with the 21-year-old starting just two games in all competitions so far.

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has suggested that Broja should be looking to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular playing time. He told Football Insider:

“I do not see why not. You want to play football. He did really well at Southampton, he has gone back into Chelsea and he is getting game time. Graham Potter is bringing him on off the bench in a lot of the games so far. He will feel that he can do a job at Chelsea."

"Whether that is going to be from the starting lineup, only Potter will know that."

Hutton has claimed that Broja would be interested in a switch to Newcastle United, who have shown promising signs this season.

However, the Scotsman has also claimed that the Chelsea attacker should seek regular playing time, which he is unlikely to get at St. James' Park.

“If he is not going to get the minutes he wants, he has to look somewhere else and I think Newcastle are a team that are going places at this moment in time. You would want to be part of that."

He added:

“But, again, if everyone is fit he probably will not play week in week out. That is where there is going to be a difficult decision for him. He has to go somewhere to play not just sit on the bench."

Broja has played just 392 minutes for the Blues this season across competitions, having scored once and provided one assist.

The Albanian international enjoyed a solid campaign on loan at Southampton last season where he scored nine goals in 38 games.

Chelsea chasing former Manchester City youth graduate

Chelsea are reportedly chasing the signature of former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia in the January transfer window.

The Belgian made his move to the St. Mary's Stadium in the summer after a two-year spell at the Etihad.

He played just twice during his time at Manchester City but has been a revelation since joining the Saints.

He has established himself as a key player at Southampton and could be a superstar in the making.

