"He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of s*** on his shoe" - Richard Keys slams Pep Guardiola for his disgraceful interview after Liverpool draw 

Pundit Richard Keys has lambasted Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for his interview after his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (10 March).

The Cityzens locked horns with the Merseysiders in an end-to-end top-of-the-table clash. City took the lead in the 23rd minute of the first half when John Stones found the back of the net from Kevin De Bruyne's corner.

Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the Reds in the second half, converting a penalty won by Darwin Nunez. While the game saw chances on both ends, the scoreline remained 1-1 with the blow of the final whistle.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that Guardiola treated beIN Sports reporter Andy Kerr poorly in his interview after the Liverpool draw. Keys wrote in his blog (via The Mirror):

"Everyone gave everything they’d got - except for Pep Guardiola post match - again. What is it with this guy? Guardiola was just plain rude our reporter - the excellent Andy Kerr. If I’d been Kerr I’d have shut the interview down and walked away.

"And I told him as much afterwards. Guardiola was a disgrace. He couldn’t be bothered. He offered nothing - just one-word answers and a daft smile. He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of s*** on his shoe.

"He did the same last week. In fact - he does the same most weeks. I’m told he was just as dismissive to my mate Jan Fjortoft, but I haven’t spoken to Jan so I’m not certain. Guardiola only talks to journos because he’s contracted to do so."

Liverpool will next face Sparta Praha in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 fixture on Thursday (14 March), while City play Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

Pep Guardiola explains Kevin De Bruyne bust-up after substitution in Liverpool draw

Guardiola has opened up about Kevin De Bruyne's reaction to being substituted in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.

The Belgian playmaker featured in the starting XI against the Reds and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic in the 69th minute. De Bruyne was visibly frustrated as he sounded off to the Spanish manager while approaching the bench, protesting his substitution.

Guardiola was seen sitting next to De Bruyne, explaining why he took him off and trying to calm him down. Speaking about the altercation after the game, the 53-year-old manager urged his talismanic midfielder to prove himself in the next game.

He said (via The Mirror):

"That's good. Have a chance next game to prove it, to prove how wrong I was. We need a player who keeps the ball. It's not about pressing. Kovacic is really good at that. We were happy with Kevin. It's not a problem. We're fine."