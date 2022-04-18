“He looked the part” – Garth Crooks insists 26-year-old Chelsea star must ‘be taken very seriously’ after display against Crystal Palace

Former English top-flight forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his performance against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

The Blues booked their place in the final of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Patrick Vieira's side at Wembley on Sunday. Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel and Co in the second half, while Mason Mount sealed the game.

Not many Chelsea fans were happy to see Loftus-Cheek come on as the replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who was forced off the pitch just 26 minutes into the game. The 26-year-old, though, proved his doubters wrong by giving his side the breakthrough on the evening.

Crooks has now hailed Loftus-Cheek for the way he took his goal against Crystal Palace. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward went on to insist that the midfielder still needs to be taken seriously despite injuries hindering his progress at Stamford Bridge. He wrote on his BBC Sport column:

“What an irony. It's not that long ago Loftus-Cheek was on loan to Crystal Palace [in the 2017-18 season], trying to get his career back on track. I thought he did well while at Palace and might have stayed. However, his return to Stamford Bridge appears to now be proving profitable."

"I didn't expect him to start in the FA Cup semi-final but when he got on the pitch he looked the part and took his goal brilliantly. Injuries have not helped Loftus-Cheek make the progression he might have made, but his performance against Palace suggests he is still a talent to be taken very seriously.”

Having helped Chelsea to a win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals, Loftus-Cheek will now be hoping to feature in the final of the competition. The Blues take on Premier League rivals Liverpool at Wembley on May 14th.

How has Loftus-Cheek fared for Chelsea this season?

Loftus-Cheek spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Chelsea's London rivals Fulham. However, the Englishman returned to Stamford Bridge after failing to help the Cottagers survive relegation in the Premier League.

While the midfielder is yet to cement his place in Tuchel's regular starting lineup, he has been a regular for the Blues this term. Loftus-Cheek has played a total of 32 matches across all competitions for the London giants so far this campaign.

The 26-year-old's goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday was his first of the season, while he has four assists to his name.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer