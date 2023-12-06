“He looked really lively" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star for his performance in 4-3 win over Luton Town

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on striker Gabriel Jesus for his performance against Luton Town on Tuesday, December 5. The Gunners secured a hugely crucial hard-fought 3-4 win in the Premier League against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

Jesus had a brilliant game for Arsenal as they secured the all-important three points at the expense of the Hatters. He played a key role in the opening goal to start play with a quick throw which eventually led to Gabriel Martinelli’s 20th-minute goal.

The Brazil international got himself on the scoresheet to put the north London side 1-2 ahead in the 45th minute. He also assisted Kai Havertz for the Gunners' third goal.

Mikel Arteta credited Jesus for his lively display and for causing constant menace to the Luton Town side. After the game, the Arsenal boss said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He looked really lively today, really active and caused them a lot of problems. He was really mobile, a constant threat and scored a good goal. He was involved in many positive actions for the team as well, so I think we’re getting the best out of him and he’s in a good place.”

Gabriel Jesus has faced plenty of criticism, with many pundits and fans claiming that he isn't a good enough finisher for a team aspiring for the Premier League. He had only scored one league goal this season before Tuesday’s trip to Luton.

However, it cannot be denied that Jesus brings the most out of his teammates with his creativity and flair which goes somewhat unnoticed. The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Piers Morgan slams match officials for Mikel Arteta's yellow card after Arsenal's win against Luton Town

Famous television personality and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has called out Premier League officials following the Gunners' 4-3 win against Luton Town.

Following the game, Morgan claimed that the Gunners had a legitimate penalty denied by the officials. He also slammed the referee for booking Mikel Arteta for his celebrations after the late winner. The Spanish manager is now banned from the touchline for their next clash against Aston Villa.

Morgan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"So, Arsenal had this blatant penalty denied, but the same match officials later caught Mikel Arteta celebrating a last second goal so booked him and he will now be banned from the Villa game. These idiots are not fit for purpose."

The Gunners have moved five points clear at the top of the table with their win against Luton Town, having played one more game. Second-placed Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Wednesday while third-placed Manchester City face a trip to Aston Villa.