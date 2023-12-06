"These idiots are not fit for purpose" - Piers Morgan calls out match officials for Mikel Arteta decision in Arsenal's 4-3 win over Luton Town

Famous television personality and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has hit out at the officials following the Gunners' exceptional late win against Luton Town. The north London giants secured a hard-fought 3-4 win against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, December 5.

The Gunners were just a few seconds away from leaving Kenilworth Road with a draw. It would've given Liverpool the chance to move above them when they play Sheffield United on Wednesday. However, they showed excellent fighting spirit and Declan Rice scored the all-important winner in the 97th minute.

Following the game, Piers Morgan slammed the officials for their incompetence as he insisted that Arsenal had a legit penalty denied. He also called out the officials for booking Mikel Arteta for his celebrations after the late winner led to his ban from the touchline against Aston Villa.

Morgan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"So, Arsenal had this blatant penalty denied, but the same match officials later caught Mikel Arteta celebrating a last second goal so booked him and he will now be banned from the Villa game. These idiots are not fit for purpose."

Officials have been on the receiving end of a huge amount of criticism throughout this season. PGMOL have also had to issue an apology on a number of occasions which raises serious questions regarding the refereeing standard in the Premier League.

Arteta's side are now five points clear at the top at least for 24 hours. Liverpool, who sit second in the table will take on Sheffield United on Wednesday while third-placed Manchester City face a trip to Aston Villa.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to serve one-match ban after Luton win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to serve a one-game ban after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the 4-3 Premier League win against Luton Town. The Spaniard was booked for his celebrations following Declan Rice's dramatic 97th-minute winner. Arteta said, via 90 Min:

"Yeah, I could not be sitting on my seat, unfortunately. So I left there. I had no spatial awareness at all. It was just pure emotion. So if that’s a yellow, okay, it’s a yellow.”

Arsenal opened the scoring with Gabriel Martinelli in the 20th minute before Gabriel Osho equalized for Luton just five minutes later. Gabriel Jesus once again put the Gunners ahead in the 45th minute but Luton again equalized with Elijah Adebayo in the 49th minute.

Luton then went ahead courtesy of Ross Barkley's left-footed strike in the 47th minute but the Gunners showed exceptional desire to fight back. Kai Havertz scored in the 60th minute before Declan Rice scored the winner in the 97th minute.