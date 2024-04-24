“He looks like he’s in rhythm” - Arteta reserves special praise for Arsenal star who ‘stepped up’ in 5-0 win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Tuesday (April 23).

The Ghana international has missed most of the campaign due to hamstring and groin injuries, making just 10 Premier League appearances this season. However, the 30-year-old seemed to be in decent form as he returned to the starting XI for the first time since the north Londoners beat Luton 2-0 on April 3.

After the match, Arteta said (via Metro):

"We thought it was a really good game for Thomas to come back. He looks like he's in rhythm, he trained really well in the past few days. With the players they have, we thought it was the right call to make. He stepped up."

He added:

"He had a great performance. He was really important for the team. We have missed Thomas since August and he's a big player for us."

On the night, Partey made three interceptions, played two of his three attempted long balls accurately, and managed two key passes. He's yet to score or assist across competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Partey's contributions helped Arsenal breeze past Chelsea, and they now hold a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who are yet to play this gameweek.

The Gunners are also four ahead of current league champions Manchester City, who still have two games in hand.

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal midfield combinations after Thomas Partey's return

Thomas Partey

Arsenal need to keep going and bring home three points when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday (April 28). With Thomas Partey's return, Mikel Arteta has some decisions to make before traveling to enemy territory.

However, the Spanish tactician has hinted that Partey could still be dropped to the bench for the upcoming tie. Explaining his approach to selecting midfield players, Arteta said (via Metro):

"Depends on the game, on the state, on the opponent as well. It's great because everyone feels really important as well. I think that's something really important there."

The Arsenal manager has a host of midfield options to choose from. He can pick between Partey and Jorginho for the base of the midfield or turn to Declan Rice when needed.

As far as attacking options are concerned, Arteta has used Rice in an advanced role alongside Martin Odegaard a few times this season. Emile Smith Rowe and Kai Havertz are other options that can slot into the number eight position.