"He looks like a superstar" - Jamie Carragher names Manchester United star he would like to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that he would wish for the Reds to sign Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Just 18 years old, the England international is enjoying his breakout campaign at Old Trafford, which has seen him make 15 Premier League appearances and bag a goal. His composure and ability in midfield have caught the eye of many, with the academy product being deemed one of the brightest prospects in England.

Although the Merseysiders have a fairly stable midfield comprising Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Mainoo may help improve that area. He largely plays as a number six, receiving the ball deep in midfield and helping progress play.

When asked about which Red Devils player he would like to see at Anfield, Carragher told The Overlap (via The Boot Room):

"I think I would probably take the young kid, Mainoo. Mainoo, his age, number one. I think he looks like a superstar. I'm trying to think of who else in the United team is better than a Liverpool player in their position really."

Mainoo is an important player for Erik ten Hag, and it is unlikely that the Red Devils would let go of the player, particularly to one of their fiercest rivals. Expect the teenager to start for Manchester United when they travel to Stamford Bridge for a league fixture against Chelsea on Thursday (April 4).

Gary Neville names Liverpool player he would like to add to Manchester United squad

Gary Neville

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville has stated that he would love to have Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk join the Red Devils over the rest of the Merseyside outfit's squad.

The Dutch centre-half is a crucial component of his side's defence and has played 37 matches across competitions this season, bagging four goals. His contributions have helped Jurgen Klopp and Co. to the top of the league standings, where they hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

Neville said (via The Boot Room):

"I would probably take Van Dijk. I just think he would bring a dominance to the team and a presence to the team that we haven't got. He's a massive presence on the pitch."

Overall, Van Dijk has made 259 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, having scored 23 times and assisted 14 goals . He's won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each, among other honors at Anfield.

Poll : Should Kobbie Mainoo be picked for England’s Euro 2024 campaign? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion