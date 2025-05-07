"He looks the real deal" - Ally McCoist claims one Arsenal star reminds him of Chelsea icon Ashley Cole

Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist reckons Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly reminds him of Chelsea legend Ashley Cole. Skelly made his Gunners debut this season.

In 35 games across competitions (starting 23), the 18-year-old has contributed a goal and two assists. The lone goal has come in 20 outings in the Premier League, where Mikel Arteta's side are second with three games to go.

The teenagers two other goal contributions have come in nine games in the UEFA Champions League, where the Gunners are 1-0 down against Paris Saint-Germain following a semi-final first-leg home defeat last week.

As per Gambleware.org (via talkSPORT BET), McCoist was all praise for Skelly, likening him with former Blues left-back Cole:

"He looks the real deal."

The now-retired Englishman was one of the best at his position during his playing days, contributing seven goals and 34 assists in 337 games across competitions in eight seasons. He won nine titles, including one Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, four points adrift of the Gunners, winning their last three games. They also have one foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, having won 4-1 at Djurgarden in the semi-final first leg last week.

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have had decent seasons. While they fell short of the Premier League title - with Liverpool already sealing their triumph - both are in contention to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Nevertheless, both London sides are in contention for European silverware. While the Gunners have it all to do at PSG in the return leg on Wednesday (May 7), the Blues are on course for the Conference League final ahead of their home game with Djurgarden on Thursday.

Following their respective European assignments, the Gunners travel to Liverpool on Sunday (May 11) as they seek a third-straight top-2 league finish. Meanwhile, the Blues visit Newcastle United on the same day, with both sides in the top three.

