“He lost his magic” – Former PSG star makes bold claim about ex-teammate Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Thomas Meunier believes Neymar is no longer the great player that he once was.

The 30-year-old defender, who now plays for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, played alongside the Brazilian superstar for three seasons at the Parc des Princes. He was present at the time of Neymar's world record transfer (€222 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

GOAL @goal A happy Neymar is a dangerous Neymar A happy Neymar is a dangerous Neymar 😈 https://t.co/mrkWwk58TK

The forward has spent five years in the French capital, scoring 100 goals in 144 appearances. However, his commitment to the club has recently been called into question. The 30-year-old has also failed to deliver PSG their inaugural Champions League title.

In an interview with Kicker, as quoted by Le 10 Sport, Meunier gave a damning assessment of Neymar's current ability. The Belgian international proclaimed:

“I have to admit that I was a huge fan of Neymar when he was still playing at Barcelona. The comeback is entirely him. If I had been 10, I would have had his poster in my room. In Paris, however, he lost his magic, from my point of view."

RMC Sport claimed in June that the world's most expensive footballer was considering his future. PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi stated that the club 'expects all players to do a lot more than last season' when he was asked about the forward's future.

Nightmonkey🃏 @Nightmonkey828 Some of Neymar's assists at PSG are just ridiculous

Some of Neymar's assists at PSG are just ridiculoushttps://t.co/MC8nZeuR08

PSG superstar addresses Neymar to Manchester City rumours

According to Le Parisien, the South American superstar was offered to the Premier League champions for the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola at Man City

However, in an interview conducted with L'Equipe during his team's pre-season tour of Japan, Neymar made it clear that he is happy in Paris. He stated:

"I want to stay in Paris. I don't know about the club since they never told me anything. I have a multi-year contract here. So. So far, I haven't been told anything."

The former Barcelona winger was asked if he had anything to prove in the upcoming season after facing severe criticism last season. He replied:

"The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone. People talk too much because they can't do anything else. They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I like to play football, I'm happy."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far