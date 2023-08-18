"He has a lot of desire and comes with a good spirit" - Luis Enrique delighted as 'world-class' Kylian Mbappe returns to PSG training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique reacted to Kylian Mbappe's return to first-team training. The Frenchman spent a spell training with the club's 'undesirables' due to his contractual dispute.

Mbappe refused to activate his one year extension clause on his contract following the expiration of his deal at the end of the 2023-24 season. While he looked primed to leave at one point in time, he has since returned to the team's training.

Mbappe is set to stay now, and Enrique spoke about the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's return (via PSG Community):

"Kylian is perfect from what I've seen in training. He has a lot of desire and comes with a good spirit. He's a world-class player, and I'm very happy about that."

Enrique further spoke about Neymar's departure from the club after the Brazilian joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for £78 million:

"I think it was a decision. favourable for all (the departure of the Ney). He is a world-class player, and I wish him well in his new adventure."

Kylian Mbappe has been the Parisians' leading attacker since joining them in 2017. He has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants and is the team's all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele set to link up in PSG's attack

Kylian Mbappe will be joined by his international teammate Ousmane Dembele in PSG's attack next season. The latter completed a €50.4 million move from Barcelona this summer.

Both players are known for their blistering pace and have often entertained fans when playing for the national team. Now the pair will play at club level together as well.

With Neymar and Lionel Messi gone, the Parisians need a new attacking partnership. Dembele, Mbappe, along with the likes of Goncalo Ramos and Marco Asensio, look capable of hurting Europe's elites.