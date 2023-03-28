"He would love it over there" – Pundit claims Chelsea star Mason Mount could join European giants amid contract standoff

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has asserted that Chelsea star Mason Mount could join Bayern Munich this summer.

Mount, 24, has been a hot topic of speculation since the start of the year as he is currently in a contract standoff with his club. Despite the Blues offering him a new deal, he has rejected the terms as he is keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled, as per the Daily Mail.

Mount is a versatile attacker who can operate in multiple positions in attack. Best suited to a number 10 role, he can play on either wing or as a part of a three-man midfield as well. He has been linked strongly with a move to Liverpool this summer. Bayern Munich are now said to be interested in him as well, as per Daily Express.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie shared his thoughts on Mount's situation at Chelsea amid interest from a host of clubs. He said:

"Chelsea are selling Mason Mount, I cannot believe that. That really shocked me, something must have happened, maybe they have got somebody else coming in in that position. It must be a club decision... that will not be the manager because Mount is his kind of player. Unless there is something not right behind the scenes."

Naming Bayern Munich as a potential destination, McAvennie added:

"I can’t see Mount causing any trouble there. He does not seem like that kind of player. But he will not have a shortage of clubs. He might choose to go to Bayern Munich if [Thomas] Tuchel is there. He would love it over there. [Jude] Bellingham will be telling him how good the league is, so it might be better for him to get away."

Apart from interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Mount has also attracted attention from Manchester United and Newcastle United, as per Football Insider.

Mount, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 192 matches for his current club. He has had a sub-par season by his standards in this campaign, registering three goals and six assists in 32 games.

Andy Townsend rules out a Tottenham move for Chelsea star Mason Mount this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Blues star Andy Townsend claimed that Mason Mount won't join Tottenham Hotspur next season. He said:

"He has had a culture of winning at Chelsea, so he's not going to get that at Spurs. No culture of winning anything, so I don't see Mason Mount wanting to literally go there."

Mount, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2024, has helped the Blues lift three trophies, including one UEFA Champions League title in the summer of 2021. He broke into the first team under Frank Lampard the previous season and has won two Chelsea Player of the Season awards.

