"He has made a huge difference" - Kevin Campbell picks the top 3 players for Arsenal this season 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has ranked three Gunners players he believes have been the best this season in an interview with Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a scintillating start to the campaign and sit top of the Premier League with 10 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 12 fixtures.

The Gunners have impressed, and Campbell has chosen three that have stood out for him this season.

He said:

"Third down to the best I would say is Granit Xhaka. Second best is William Saliba...Numero uno is Gabriel Jesus. I think Jesus has made a huge difference to this football club."

Campbell continued to lavish praise on Gabriel Jesus when asked what difference he has made despite a lack of goals:

"He makes other people better. Martinelli his first season he's started he's done well. Saka he's done well. Xhaka he's done well, being at the top end of the pitch, playing in the box, picking Jesus out."

He added:

"It's helped having Jesus there who can do a few bits that can make the space. Arsenal haven't had that in years so I'm buzzing about it!"

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer for £47 million and has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

As Campbell alluded to, the Brazilian has been a real team player, bringing others into play with his hold-up play, his speed and tenaciousness.

He ranks first in the Premier League for tackles won in the opponents half and has the second highest number of assists.

Meanwhile, Xhaka has been in fine form, being used in a more advanced role than prior campaigns.

The Swiss midfielder has notched up four goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

Saliba returned to the Emirates Stadium in the summer after a season-long loan with Olympique Marseille.

The French defender has made 14 appearances, scoring two goals and creating an assist.

Arsenal forward Martinelli stated his intentions to remain at the Emirates Stadium and sign a new deal

Martinelli is loving life with the Gunners

Martinelli has similarly impressed for Arsenal this season, managing five goals and two assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

His current deal with the Gunners expires in 2024 but the Brazilian is keen to stay at the club.

He told reporters ahead of Arteta's side's clash with FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League on 3 November (via Daily Mail):

"I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. I’m very happy...they just need a pen (smiling)."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "This is my club, I love to be here... I want to stay."



Gabriel Martinelli outlines that he wants to stay at Arsenal, with contract negotiations in the near future 🗣 "This is my club, I love to be here... I want to stay."Gabriel Martinelli outlines that he wants to stay at Arsenal, with contract negotiations in the near future https://t.co/BYWiqEICAA

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano in 2019 for £6.4 million.

He has gone on to make 101 appearances for the side, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists. The young attacker won the FA Cup in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes