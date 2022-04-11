"He has made three big mistakes" - Peter Schmeichel slams Liverpool star for sloppy first half display against Manchester City

Peter Schmeichel was not pleased by the defensive performance put in by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk during the first-half of their 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Peter Schmeichel stated that the Dutch defender made as many as three errors in the first half at the Etihad Stadium. Although the 30-year-old centre-back was not directly responsible for City's goals, he did fail to command the Reds' defense.

Speaking on the BBC (via The Hard Tackle), the former Manchester United goalkeeper was quoted as saying:

"Liverpool look rattled in defence. Virgil van Dijk should be a calming influence, but he is making mistakes. He has made three big mistakes; Alisson has had two kicks turn into chances for City."

Jurgen Klopp's side's lackluster display in the first-half saw them head into the break 2-1 down. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City after just five minutes. The Belgian's shot took a big deflection off Joel Matip, giving goalkeeper Alisson Becker no chance to make a save.

Liverpool, however, equalized eight minutes later through Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.The Reds then made yet another defensive error when a Joao Cancelo cross easily got behind their defensive line, handing Gabriel Jesus an easy goal.

Liverpool were a much better side in the second-half of the game. The Reds scored the equalizer through Sadio Mane just a minute after the restart.

Liverpool and Manchester City remain within a point of each other

Following their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City maintained a one-point lead over their title rivals at the top of the standings. Had City suffered a defeat, they would have trailed the Reds by two points with seven matches remaining in the season.

Manchester City will now be considered favorites to retain their Premier League title. The Cityzens have relatively easier fixtures compared to Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds are yet to face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and city-rivals Everton. City, meanwhile, do not have to face any of the top-six clubs until the end of the season.

It is also worth mentioning that Liverpool and Manchester City will once against face off next week. Both sides have been drawn together in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The winner of this tie will face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the final.

