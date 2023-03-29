“He has been magnificent” – Stuart Pearce snubs Erling Haaland as he names favorite for Player of the Year award

Stuart Pearce has claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka deserves to be named the Premier League Player of the Year this season ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The former England defender has claimed that Saka deserves the award ahead of the red-hot Norwegian striker for being the key orchestrator behind Arsenal's excellent season.

Pearce has claimed that City fans have every reason to tip Haaland for the accolade but Saka's influence at Arsenal has been more significant.

The England legend, who enjoyed a spell with Manchester City at the dusk of his career, has also backed the Gunners to clinch the Premier League title this season. Pearce said, as quoted by Eurosport:

"I think he has been magnificent. Manchester City fans will say Haaland but I think Saka has been the main driving reason why Arsenal are where they are in the division. I was asked before the World Cup who I thought would win it and I said Arsenal, and I am sticking by that now."

The Nottingham Forest legend has hailed Arsenal for doing quite well despite the absence of Gabriel Jesus since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pearce also insisted that the upcoming weekend could prove to be crucial for the title race. He added:

"They lost [Gabriel] Jesus, and people thought there would be a problem, but they have been seamless. The big game is when they go to Manchester City, that will be critical for the run-in. This weekend Arsenal have a reasonable game and City play Liverpool, so it is a key weekend. It's brilliant to watch them to go head-to-head."

Erling Haaland has been ridiculously good since joining Manchester City last summer from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

The in-form attacker looks on course to beat Mohamed Salah's tally of 32 goals in a single Premier League season.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish urge Liverpool target to join them at Manchester City

Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have reportedly urged Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to make a move to the Etihad.

As claimed by journalist Ben Jacobs in his Caught Offside column, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to step up their interest in the 19-year-old English sensation.

In his Caught Offside column, he wrote:

“Liverpool have always been braced for another Premier League rival to seriously enter the race, and Manchester City are now the ones to watch. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have both told Bellingham to join."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool have made Borussia Dortmund a formal offer for midfield Jude Bellingham. NEW: Liverpool have made Borussia Dortmund a formal offer for midfield Jude Bellingham. #lfc [caughtoffside] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool have made Borussia Dortmund a formal offer for midfield Jude Bellingham. #lfc [caughtoffside] https://t.co/sWnPz6Lgnf

He added:

"Bellingham is not necessarily swayed by what friends or teammates think, but every little bit of input only adds to the intrigue over a potential transfer. From what I am told, Bellingham will score his next move quite dispassionately – as Haaland did when he joined Manchester City."

Bellingham is one of the most coveted players in Europe right now and has been a subject of interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 34 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

