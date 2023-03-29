Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish tell Liverpool target to join them at Manchester City - Reports

Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have reportedly urged Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to opt for a move to the Etihad. As claimed by journalist Ben Jacobs in his Caught Offside column, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to step up their interest in the English sensation.

The Cityzens have reportedly gotten in touch with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder via their star players Haaland and Grealish. Haaland used to be a teammate of Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, while Grealish shares a close bond with the 19-year-old, having played alongside each other for England.

Jacobs has, however, claimed that Bellingham is unlikely to be influenced by friends or teammates in choosing his next club. In his Caught Offside column, he wrote:

“Liverpool have always been braced for another Premier League rival to seriously enter the race, and Manchester City are now the ones to watch. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have both told Bellingham to join.

"Bellingham is not necessarily swayed by what friends or teammates think, but every little bit of input only adds to the intrigue over a potential transfer. From what I am told, Bellingham will score his next move quite dispassionately – as Haaland did when he joined Manchester City."

Jacobs has also quashed reports that Bellingham has already made up his mind about joining Real Madrid:

“Ultimately, Haaland ended up at his dad Alfie’s club, so sentiment can play a factor within that process. But Haaland, like Bellingham will, also looked at finances, the coaching staff, his teammates, the city and everything in between, to ensure the move made sense on paper as well as in his heart.

"That’s what still gives Liverpool some hope because from what I am told Bellingham likes a lot of what he’s heard. Real Madrid have also put in a lot of work on the player side as well. Although it’s not true Bellingham has already picked Real, recent and positive meetings were held in London to try and make progress.”

Jude Bellingham has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the world following his switch to Borussia Dortmund from his boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020.

He has established himself as a key player for club and country and has emerged as a target for almost every top club in Europe. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are thought to be among the frontrunners for the youngster's signature.

Pep Guardiola eyeing Liverpool and Barcelona target

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz this summer. The German wunderkind has been widely linked with Barcelona and Liverpool in the past and is regarded as one of the finest talents in Europe.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the Liverpool target as a potential addition for the summer. Wirtz, who has a contract till June 2027 at the Bay Arena, is understood to be valued in the region of £61 million by Leverkusen.

